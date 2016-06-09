  1. Guidelines for MNEs
  2. Global Forum

2016 Global Forum

8-9 June 2016 OECD, Paris, France

Day 1
   Day 2
   Documents
         
Programme   Partners   Contact

 

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, participants from governments, businesses, trade unions and civil society met on 8-9 June 2016 to discuss how to achieve actual impacts through better business practices, to explore emerging issues in supply chains, and to promote better contribution of the private sector to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. 

Summary Report

  

Webcast

 

Opening remarks by Angel Gurría

Photo Highlights

Blogs

The MNE Guidelines at 40

 

The force of finance for responsible business

 

Due diligence of pharmaceutical companies

 

Trade regulations in US shake up corporate supply chain responsibility

PAST EVENTS

2015 Global Forum | 2014 Global Forum | 2013 Global Forum

 

Corporate responsibility roundtables - Prior to the creation of the Global Forum on Responsible Business Conduct, the OECD organised annual roundtables on corporate responsibility in conjunction with the annual meetings of National Contact Points.

2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008 | 2007 | 2006 | 2005 | 2004 | 2003 | 2002 | 2001