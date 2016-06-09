2016 Global Forum
8-9 June 2016 OECD, Paris, France
On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, participants from governments, businesses, trade unions and civil society met on 8-9 June 2016 to discuss how to achieve actual impacts through better business practices, to explore emerging issues in supply chains, and to promote better contribution of the private sector to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.
